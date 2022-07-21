Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.74

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.74 and traded as low as $25.67. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 3,328 shares trading hands.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 19.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

