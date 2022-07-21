Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,964,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,484. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.14.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.