Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

