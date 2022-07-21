United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

UFCS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Stock Down 1.6 %

UFCS stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,511. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,374,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,182,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.