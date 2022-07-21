United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.61

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UDIRF. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($45.45) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($36.36) to €33.00 ($33.33) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.