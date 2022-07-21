United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,636. The stock has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

