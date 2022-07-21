United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $226.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,301.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $10,498,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

