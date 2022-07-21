UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,786 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $254,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.95.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $512.45. 37,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $495.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

