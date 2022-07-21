Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3 %

UHS stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.21.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.