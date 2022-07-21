Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.21.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $108.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.