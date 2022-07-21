Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC lowered shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($25.25) to €29.00 ($29.29) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Music Group from €25.00 ($25.25) to €25.80 ($26.06) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Music Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Universal Music Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UMGNF opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.33. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

