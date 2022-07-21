UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.45 and traded as low as $26.29. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene from €37.00 ($37.37) to €39.00 ($39.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.45.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.
