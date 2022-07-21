UREEQA Trading Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $744,347.82 and $2,742.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

