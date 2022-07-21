UREEQA Trading Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $744,347.82 and $2,742.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00322532 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016047 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001797 BTC.
About UREEQA
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
UREEQA Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.