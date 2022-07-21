URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $280.76

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.76 ($3.36) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.51). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.75), with a volume of 1,058 shares trading hands.

URU Metals Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 326.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.46 million and a P/E ratio of 707.43.

URU Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.