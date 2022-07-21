USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $462,698.00

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $107.18 million and approximately $462,698.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00013264 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000085 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 110,029,291 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

