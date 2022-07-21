USDx stablecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004234 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013211 BTC.
- Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.
USDx stablecoin Coin Profile
USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
USDx stablecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
