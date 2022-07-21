V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Shares of VFC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

