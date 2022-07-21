Vabble (VAB) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Vabble (VAB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vabble has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $3,878.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.68 or 0.99979123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

