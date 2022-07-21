Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BTF – Get Rating) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.02. 639,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 481,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

