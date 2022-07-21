VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.60 and last traded at $153.07. Approximately 20,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.80.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24.

