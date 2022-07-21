VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.60 and last traded at $153.07. Approximately 20,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 25,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.80.
VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH)
- JB Hunt’s Results Beat Forecasts As Transport Industry Continues To Enjoy Strong Results.
- Need Yield? Energy Transfer LP Has It And More
- Rising Interest Rates Will Provide A Tailwind To These Stocks
- Cal-Maine: This Company Has Pricing Power
- This Is A Turning Point For Baker Hughes Stock
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.