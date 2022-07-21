Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after acquiring an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.