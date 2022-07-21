Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 296,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,326,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.71. 50,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,454. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

