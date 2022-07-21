Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.97 and last traded at C$27.93. Approximately 95,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 150,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.86.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.04.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1784 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

