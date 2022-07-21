Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.29 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19.

