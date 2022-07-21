Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.54. 33,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,870. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19.

