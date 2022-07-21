Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.5% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NTB Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,856,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $353.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

