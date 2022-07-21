Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Up 1.6%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.34 and last traded at $73.26. 943,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,117,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.09.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.56.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,331,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,386,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,290 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund in the first quarter worth $82,598,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,950,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,582,000 after buying an additional 1,290,000 shares during the last quarter.

