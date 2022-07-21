Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. 15,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.