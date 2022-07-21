Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $362.92 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

