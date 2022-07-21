Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 151.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $360.44. 234,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
