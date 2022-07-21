Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $113,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.98. 36,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,260. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.