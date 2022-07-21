Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.46. 35,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,441. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.