Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.