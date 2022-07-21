Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 108,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,260,040. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.