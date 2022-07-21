Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 142,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,742,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.