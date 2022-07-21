Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $17.54 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,115,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

