Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 469 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.90 on Thursday, reaching $434.69. 12,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,735. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.07 and a 200 day moving average of $464.45.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

