Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $54.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 71,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 255,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

