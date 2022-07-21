Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform Stock Up 1.9 %

VSTA opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $454.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.