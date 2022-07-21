Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Vasta Platform Stock Up 1.9 %
VSTA opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $454.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.
Institutional Trading of Vasta Platform
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 71.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vasta Platform during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Ronit Capital LLP boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vasta Platform (VSTA)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.