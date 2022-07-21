Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.32 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Venus has a market cap of $64.32 million and $6.32 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00023334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,672.52 or 1.00109389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00044753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004297 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Venus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

