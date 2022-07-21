Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 10,605 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.