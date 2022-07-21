Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,205 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 277,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $59.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58.

