Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 33,208 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

