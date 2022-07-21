Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,507 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

