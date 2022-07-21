Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 583 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National Grid by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,968,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 859.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after buying an additional 245,263 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $12,130,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Trading Down 1.0 %

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.25 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

