Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $67,819,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $65,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of WY opened at $35.19 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

