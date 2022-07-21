Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,310 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,064 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

