Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $13,091,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.91) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

