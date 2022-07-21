Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 42.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 309,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 253.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FNB opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

About F.N.B.



F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

