Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $97.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.72.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

